Imran used institutions to run govt: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Uzma Bokhari on Sunday while taking a dig at PTI chairman Imran Khan said he created drama in the name of accountability for four years and used institutions to run his government.

During the media talk, PML-N spokesperson said that the former PM wanted to file cases against the opposition leaders under Article 6, adding that PML-N does not interfere in anyone’s private life but Imran Khan used the woman’s video against NAB Chairman for personal interest.

The PML-N leader said Imran Khan used a woman to crackdown on political opponents and getting clean chit in corruption cases against him and the KP government.

She said the compromised video of former NAB chairman Javed Iqbal was publicized by Imran Khan and that too through the television channel of his close friend, who she said was also a special assistant.

She said the video was uploaded by Tayyaba Gul on May 10 on Pakistan Citizen Portal to get justice. However, she added that the NAB chairman appeared before the media exactly after nine days to reveal that he had been pressurized to put PML-N leaders behind the bars and closing corruption cases against the ruling party (PTI).

Bokhari said that the NAB chairman was pressurized through the video, and it was termed fake after assurance that the corruption cases against Imran Khan and the KP government would be closed by the anti-graft watchdog.

The PML-N leader said the woman has confessed that she had handed over the video to get justice, but it was misused to settle scores with opponent political parties.

Bokhari said Imran Khan uses grim politics of using women to achieve political ambitions. “This beast (Imran Khan) did not spare a woman who had entrusted her with a [private] video.”

Quoting Tayyaba Gul, the PML-N leader said cameras were installed in the barracks of NAB jail and male officials investigated and harassed the female detainees. This revelation by Gul was a ‘corroboration’ of what had been said many times by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

She said that a man like the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) awarded the certificate of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ to Imran Khan.

She said that Imran Khan tried to use state institutions like FIA, of which former DG FIA Bashir Memon is a witness, against the political opponents, particularly PML-N leadership.

In an interview, Tayyaba Gul said she had approached the NAB chairman for the redressal of her complaint. However, he started harassing her through messages and asked for ‘favors’ which she declined.

Gul said she was compelled to record the video to expose the ex-NAB chairman.

She also alleged that she did not get justice but then prime minister Imran Khan blackmailed the NAB chairman with same video and got a clean chit in the helicopter, Malam Jabba and other cases from the anti-graft watchdog.

Gul said after filing the complaint, the video was obtained from her and aired on a television channel. “That video was confidential, and I did not want to give it to TV channels,” she added.

Gul also claimed that she had several meetings with then prime minister Imran Khan too during which he demanded more material against the NAB chairman.

She also claimed that males investigate the female suspects in NAB.