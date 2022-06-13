ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 13, 2022
World

Macron's alliance to top parliament vote, majority uncertain: projections

AFP 13 Jun, 2022

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance was on track to win the largest number of seats in parliament after the first round of voting on Sunday, projections from polling firms showed, though it remains unclear if it will obtain a majority.

His Ensemble (Together) alliance was projected by three firms to win between 260 and 310 seats in the second round of voting on June 19, with a new leftwing coalition finishing second, for a projected 150 to 220 seats.

Macron would need to secure at least 289 seats to have a majority for pushing through legislation during his second five-year term.

