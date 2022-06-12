ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 12, 2022
Pakistan

COAS Bajwa, military delegation visit China under PCJMCC

  • Both sides vowed to enhance their training, technology, and counterterrorism cooperation at the tri-service level, ISPR says
BR Web Desk 12 Jun, 2022

A senior tri-service military delegation of Pakistan visited China from June 9 to 12, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The military’s media wing said that the delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments.

The visit is part of the Pak-China Joint Military Cooperation Committee (PCJMCC), which has an apex committee, the highest body in military cooperation.

"[The] apex meeting was held on 12 June wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa while the Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China."

Both sides discussed their perspectives on the international and regional security situation and expressed satisfaction with defence cooperation between the two countries.

"Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue the regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest," the ISPR said.

Both sides vowed to enhance their training, technology, and counterterrorism cooperation at the tri-service level, the statement added.

COAS Bajwa China Pakistan relations PCJMCC

