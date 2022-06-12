ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 12, 2022
Budget

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

INP Updated 12 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday praised his economic team for presenting the ‘best’ federal budget in the current scenario.

This he said while chairing a high-level meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leadership in Lahore to discuss the country’s political and economic situation.

The meeting was attended by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and others. Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz also attended the meeting and apprised the prime minister about the upcoming budget of Punjab.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming by-polls in Punjab. The PML-N huddle directed Maryam Nawaz to take out rallies in connection with the election campaign. Addressing the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said he is aware of the problems being faced by the people of Pakistan. We are trying hard for the solution and provision of relief to the general public, he added.

PM congratulates Miftah on ‘balanced, pro-people budget’

The coalition government is trying hard to control the increasing problem of load shedding. The sales tax on the solar panels has been waived off to provide alternative to the masses, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 (Budget 2022-23) in the National Assembly on Friday.

