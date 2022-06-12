‘Record wheat yield achieved in South Punjab during 2021-22’

MULTAN: Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, on Saturday said that wheat production had increased by an average of 2.73 percent despite reduction in wheat cultivation area in South Punjab during the year 2021-22.

He further said that according to report of Crop Reporting Service, the wheat was cultivated on 2.41 percent less area while production increased from 9.239 million metric tons to 9.262 million metric tons in year 2021-22.

Wheat yield has increased from 34 mound to 34.92 mound per acre and it is first time record production was achieved in South Punjab, said a handout issued here by media liaison unit agriculture department.