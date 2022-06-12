ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Pro-HEVs policies can bring substantial savings’

Recorder Report 12 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan can achieve substantial savings due to policies favouring Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). The country can save approximately $779 million per annum if 40 percent of vehicles are converted into Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

Around 19 percent of total imports by Pakistan are petroleum products and it is the largest sector that consumes huge foreign exchange.

According to an estimate, Pakistan imports $4.6 billion worth of petrol and diesel and $3.2 billion worth of crude oil for refineries.

It is expected that in the financial year 2022 the imports will cross $15 billion due to a rise in fuel prices and fuel consumption is a very important factor in EVs against HEVs.

“Hybrids remain the most feasible technology as it offers the best of both worlds. HEVs deliver best in class fuel efficiency of up to 25 kmpl with CO2 emissions of just 98 gms per km,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company.

He added that HEVs are much more affordable technology for Pakistan as it costs at least 30 percent less than BEVs and for these reasons, there is much higher acceptability of HEVs against BEVs globally.

Recently, Toyota only has sold over 16 million HEVs globally which makes it a proven technology globally and this is the reason Bloomberg predicts a higher share of HEVs against BEVs to continue till 2030.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hybrid cars are powered by two engines (one petrol, one electric), and both works with each other to spin the wheels which leads to lesser petrol being burned and therefore better fuel efficiency.

Jamali said that there are three main reasons for which the automotive manufacturers are developing and selling HEVs: Reduction of the CO2 emissions (by reduction of the fuel consumption); reduction of the exhaust gas toxic emissions; and improvement of the powertrain dynamics (by increasing total power and torque).

He added that diversified policy alternatives will help both the government and policymakers if the auto industry is allowed to ascertain the best course of action for the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Crude Oil Auto industry petrol prices CO2 emissions foreign exchange petroleum products EVs diesel prices Pro HEVs policies Hybrid Electric Vehicles Pakistan imports Oil refineries

Comments

1000 characters

‘Pro-HEVs policies can bring substantial savings’

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories