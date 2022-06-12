Pak-Afghan traders condemn India over insensitive comments

KARACHI: Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI )and Khan Jan Alokozai, Co-Chairman on behalf of business community at large and also on behalf of Pak-Afghan business community delegation strongly condemned the recent sacrilegious comments by official elements in India which have hurt over one billion Muslims around the world.

At PAJCCI’s 9th Focus Group Discussion meeting the joint condemnation resolution was passed by the forum against this outrage: “any such action is absolutely unacceptable by Muslim Ummah and business community of both countries strongly condemns this treacherous and disrespectful behaviour & action. The world at large must understand that Muslims will sacrifice their lives for the honour of Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) and there shall be no compromise on this principle and faith.”

During the session, PAJCCI deliberated robust barter trade framework for final approval of both governments. A monitoring matrix is being developed for the project and will be submitted to ministries across the border and Afghan Inter-ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC).

