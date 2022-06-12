ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil, US to cooperate against illegal timber exports from Amazon

Reuters 12 Jun, 2022

LOS ANGELES: The governments of Brazil and the United States are in talks to jointly combat exports of illegal timber from the Amazon rainforest, as well as other unlawful environmental activities.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a meeting Thursday at the Summit of the Americas between U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Brazil’s Justice and Public Security Minister Anderson Torres and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite.

The details of the cooperation deal have not yet been defined, Torres told Reuters on Friday, but a possible agreement around collaboration would involve support from the United States, especially in the area of intelligence.

Torres said the partnership could also entail resources for setting up bases in the Amazon, adding that a technical meeting to define its model should be scheduled in the coming weeks.

“I think that if we begin to work more closely together, this collaboration will involve intelligence and information exchange, the investigation of these timber routes,” Torres said.

The meeting with Kerry dealt with various issues of Brazilian environmental policy, but centered on policies for combating organized crime in the Amazon, which includes the extraction and illegal sale of wood, but also mining and other crimes.

Brazil has faced international criticism for its handling of illegal deforestation in the Amazon and other environmental issues. Brazil’s Amazon deforestation in 2021 surged to the highest level in 15 years, according to official government statistics.

United States John Kerry Amazon Joaquim Leite Anderson Torres governments of Brazil

Comments

Comments are closed.

Brazil, US to cooperate against illegal timber exports from Amazon

FBR unveils Tax Expenditure Report: Cost of tax exemptions ‘much higher’

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories