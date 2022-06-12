CS issues directives for ensuring food items at fixed prices

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that the Punjab government has given huge subsidy for the supply of flour at a discounted price. He directed district authorities that measures should be taken continuously to stabilise the prices, besides ensuring availability of food items at fixed price.

He was talking to media persons on Saturday during his visit to Faisalabad to review the measures being taken to provide relief to people. The chief secretary inspected various shops, flour and fertiliser sale points in Tehsil City, Chak Jhumra, and Djikot besides visiting General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony.

He reviewed the sale process of urea and listened to the problems of the farmers. During the inspection, the CS also inquired about the quality and availability of flour. Briefing the chief secretary, the deputy commissioner Faisalabad said that steps were being taken to control the prices of commodities as per government directives, and “rehri bazaars” have been set up to supply fruits and vegetables at cheaper rates. Everywhere 10-kg bag of flour is available in abundance for Rs 490. He said that construction work of indoor block in General Hospital is in progress.

Later, the CS presided over the meeting of price control committees of the Division at the Commissioner’s Office.

