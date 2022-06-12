BDHC holds queen’s birthday, platinum jubilee celebrations

KARACHI: The British Deputy High Commission (BDHC) held Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Karachi.

Hosted by British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner and Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis, the event was attended by the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah as chief guest along with government officials, foreign dignitaries and celebrities.

During his speech the High Commissioner reminded guests of Queen’s life dedicated to service. The Cadillac Queen rode in during her visit to Pakistan in 1961 was also parked at the premises as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Events across the world have been marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years of service to the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth. It is also the year marking 75 years of Pakistan and UK’s bilateral relationship.

The Pakistan Monument in Islamabad was lit up on last Wednesday in purple, the colour of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, coinciding with the Islamabad celebrations at the British High Commission, where the chief guest was the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. The final Queen’s Birthday Party event will be held in Lahore on Tuesday, and will feature a performance by Qawali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The celebrations underline Pakistan and the UK’s 75-year partnership - at the heart of which is our people to people links, a 1.6 million Pakistani diaspora in the UK, 500,000 approximate annual visits in both directions, and around 100,000 British nationals based in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the phone and welcomed the United Kingdom and Pakistan’s strong partnership over the past 75 years. They agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner CMG said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of servant leadership show a remarkable record of integrity, hard work and selflessness that are needed more than ever today. We are honoured to celebrate her Birthday, her Platinum Jubilee and also 75 years of deep UK-Pakistan relations”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022