Jun 11, 2022
Berrettini fights through to Stuttgart final

AFP 11 Jun, 2022

STUTTGART: Matteo Berrettini reached his fourth career final on grass on Saturday as he overcame German Oscar Otte 7-6 (9/7), 7-6(7/5) at the ATP Stuttgart tournament.

The Italian, runner up at Wimbledon last year and competing for the first time since March after undergoing hand surgery, will be seeking his first title since winning Queen’s in London last June.

Berrettini will play for the trophy on Sunday against the winner from Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios, who meet later on Saturday.

The world number 10 improved to 27-6 on grass and maintained a perfect 8-0 record in Stuttgart after winning the 2019 edition at the Weissenhof Club.

Berrettini and Otte duelled for nearly an hour in the first set before the second seed broke the deadlock by winning a tiebreaker.

The second set was much the same, with world number 61 Otte saving two match points before going down in just over an hour and three quarters in another decider.

