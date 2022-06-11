ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

Secretariats: NA speaker, Senate chairman to cut fuel expenditure by 40pc

Naveed Butt 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of National Assembly and Senate chairman have decided to reduce the fuel expenditure of their respective secretariats by 40 percent as part of the austerity measures in light of the record increase in prices of petroleum products.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the decision was taken during a meeting between National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The decision to cut down on fuel expenditure by the Senate and the National Assembly secretariats will be applicable to the Senate chairman, deputy chairman, the Speaker National Assembly, and deputy speaker among other bigwigs. The heads of standing committees and officers will take austerity measures and reduce fuel consumption as well, added the statement.

The decision to reduce the fuel expenditure by the two secretariats came after the federal cabinet, provincial governments significantly slashed their fuel spending.

Along with the federal cabinet, Punjab and Sindh had reduced their fuel quota by 40 percent, whereas, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cut down on their fuel expenditure by 50 and 35 percent, respectively.

Speaker National Assembly Ashraf has said that Pakistan is facing acute economic challenges. He said it was vital to introduce and implement austerity measures at a personal and collective level. He said Parliament being the representative of the masses should lead in adopting austerity measures.

He expressed these views during his meeting with the Chairman Senate who called on him in the Parliament House Friday.

During the meeting, it was decided to adopt austerity measures in Parliament immediately. It was decided to reduce petrol expenditure in Parliament up to 40 percent.

