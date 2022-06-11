Management of 3 trains given to private sector

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has outsourced commercial management of three more passenger trains including Tezgam Express to the private sector in order to provide better facilities to passengers, sources said on Friday.

According to well-placed sources, Pakistan Railways has outsourced three train services, which would now be run under the public-private partnership later this month. The PR has also issued instructions to the booking authorities to immediately stop their reservations.

The three outsourced trains are the Subuk Kharam, the Rawal Express and the Tezgam. The Subuk Kharam, the Rawal Express would start operations under the private operator from June 16, while the operations of the Tezgam would start from July 1.