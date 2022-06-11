Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23: Rs32.65bn allocated to Railways projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs32.65 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23 for various projects of Pakistan Railways (PR) against an estimated cost of Rs1.26 trillion.

According to the PSDP document of 2022-23, the PR has estimated Rs132 billion in expenditures for the completion of various ongoing projects but the government only earmarked Rs26.65 billion. The PR estimated the cost of new schemes at Rs1.13 trillion but the government earmarked just Rs6 billion.

Under ongoing schemes, the government earmarked Rs15.97billion for procurement/manufacturing of 820 high-capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches against an estimated cost of Rs31.2 billion. Rs250 million earmarked for re-commissioning of accidental diesel-electric locomotives against an estimated cost of Rs1.26 billion. Rs500 million earmarked for preliminary design/drawing for upgradation of Main Line (ML-1) and establishment of dryport near Havelian under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hiring of design/drawing vetting consultants against an estimated cost of Rs1.6 billion. Rs500 million earmarked for rehabilitation of KPT and rail connectivity, Pakistan Railways Karachi against an estimated cost of Rs2.6 billion. Rs300 million earmarked for rehabilitation of track between Baruli-Sohan Bridge on Kundian Attock City Section (Peshawar Division Phase-1) against an estimated cost of Rs1.96 billion. Rs500 million earmarked for rehabilitation of track between Sama Satta-Bahawalnagar on Sama Satta-Amruka Section against an estimated cost of Rs6.89 billion. Rupees one billion replacement of old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh Mainline Section of Pakistan Railways (2nd Revised) against Rs18.35 billion. Rs2.3 billion earmarked for special repair of 100 Nos diesel electric locomotives for improving the reliability/availability of running locomotives against Rs80 billion estimated cost. Rs930 million for special repair of 600 passenger coaches and 1,200 bogie wagons against Rs2.7 billion estimated cost. For undertaking new schemes during 2022-23, Pakistan Railways estimated a cost of Rs1.13 trillion while the government only earmarked Rs6billion.

The government earmarked just Rs5 billion for upgradation of the Pakistan Railways existing Main-Line (ML-1) and the establishment of a dryport near Havelian (2018-22) phase-1 of CPEC against an estimated cost of Rs1.12 trillion and Rs600 million for the replacement of track machines against Rs7.12 billion estimated cost.

