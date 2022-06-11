ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Pakistan

ATC allows bail to Yasmin Rashid, 13 others

Recorder Report 11 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday allowed pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and 13 other leaders in cases of resorting to violence during the long march.

Other PTI leaders who were allowed the bail include Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mahmood, Andleeb Abbas, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Zubair Khan Niazi, Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Gillani and Malik Nadeem Abbas.

Shahdara and Gulberg police had registered the FIR on multiple charges and also included the offence under section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act 1997. Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that the police registered the fabricated case on political consolidation. He asked the court to grant the pre-arrest bail to the petitioners as police wanted to arrest them.

