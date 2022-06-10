ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.65%)
AVN 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.55%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
KOSM 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
MLCF 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
SNGP 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPLP 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
UNITY 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.63%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,931 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
KSE100 41,776 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,968 Increased By 18.1 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

RTO Lahore recovers Rs32m in first week of June

Recorder Report 10 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore has recovered Rs32,839,961 during the first week of the current month, rigorously pursuing its recovery campaign against tax defaulters before the end of the current fiscal year, said reliable sources.

According to the sources, the recovery was made from 12 tax defaulters through attachment of their business bank accounts maintained in different branches of commercial banks. They added that the recovery of Rs1 million and above was made in some eight cases with top recoveries of Rs7.5 million in two different cases, Rs3.6 million, Rs2.8 million and Rs2.3 million. The cases of these defaulters also included Point of Sale (PoS) defaulters as well as tax arrears.

It may be noted that the RTO Lahore has also got three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against bankers for hindering tax recovery from one of its account holders through freezing of account, said reliable sources. They said a show cause notice had also been issued to another banker for leaking the information to his account holder before freezing his account in the same month. The said account holder had transferred his deposits before the freezing of account. The RTO had issued taxpayer in default notice but the bank manager kept exercising dilly-dallying tactics unless the account holder succeeded in securing an injection order from the court of law. It was followed by criminal proceedings against the said manager on account of breach of trust, interference to the state function and fraud.

The Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Islamabad had also lodged an FIR for tax recovery in the federal capital about a month back, following the precedent set by the RTO Lahore. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had revoked in October 2021 the clause that made it mandatory for taxmen to warn defaulters 24 hours before freezing their bank accounts, which tax lawyers dubbed as harassment and a dent to ease of doing business. The field formations have been allowed to exercise the powers vested under SRO 274(1)/2020 dated April 2nd, 2020 and Section 48 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 for recovery of outstanding demands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR RTO Lahore tax defaulters

Comments

1000 characters

RTO Lahore recovers Rs32m in first week of June

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Gas sector circular debt nearly doubled in 3 years

Read more stories