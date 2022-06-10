Arpatech announces opening of office in Islamabad

KARACHI: The Arpatech (Pvt) Ltd has announced the official opening of its branch office in Amazon Mall, Islamabad. The company’s headquarters is located in Karachi.

The opening of the new office is part of the company’s strategic expansion plan envisioned a few years ago. “The decision to expand (operations) to other cities of Pakistan and open a second office in the federal capital is a much-needed step in our business growth strategy,” said Brig Tariq Rafique, the company’s senior vice president for operations.

“(The decision) goes to show our commitment to employment creation and revenue generation, especially at a time when the country is faced with severe economic challenges,” he added.

As one of the country’s premier technology companies, Arpatech plans to tap into an industry that has an abundance of young and bright individuals active in various fields of professional endeavours.

The company in the last few years has seen an exponential growth in a slew of domains, and even during tough times like those of Covid-19 pandemic, it continued its relentless journey to growth and prosperity.

