ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Rice: India rates rise as fears of export curb accelerate demand

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

Export prices for Indian rice rose further this week, supported by strong demand and concerns that the world’s top exporter of the grain could restrict shipments.

India’s 5% broken parboiled rice was sold at prices of $357 to $362 per tonne this week, compared with $355 to $360 in the previous week.

“There’s huge demand for 100% broken rice, as well as for the 5% broken rice. Traders are speculating India might put restrictions on the exports,” said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

India’s surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries.

However, trade and government sources have said the country does not plan to curb exports of the grain as there were sufficient stocks and local rates were lower than state-set support prices.

Asia rice: Export rates rise in key hubs as demand firms

Neighboring Bangladesh will, meanwhile, allow private traders to import rice as domestic prices have jumped more than 5% in a week despite good crops and reserves. The government is also cracking down on stockpiling.

Traditionally the world’s third-biggest rice producer, Bangladesh often imports the grain to ease shortages after floods and droughts.

Thailand’s benchmark 5% broken rice was quoted at $450 to $460 per tonne versus $455 to $460 last week, with the small change attributed to currency fluctuations.

“There’s some demand for exports but no major deals so far,” a Bangkok-based trader said.

Supply remains ample with new crops expected around July-August, another trader said.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice prices remained steady at $420-$425 per tonne.

“Domestic supplies are building with output from the summer-autumn harvest,” a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said.

“But demand is also picking up, especially from Asian and African buyers.”

Vietnamese exports in the first five months this year rose 6.5% from last year.

“The Philippines’ move earlier this week to extend a cut in import tax on rice is also a positive signal for exporters,” another trader said.

Rice export rice price asia rice Export prices for Indian rice Rice import

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Rice: India rates rise as fears of export curb accelerate demand

Economic Survey 2021-22: auto sector posts 54% growth

KSE-100 jumps 0.44% on budget optimism

Pakistan to import 3mn tonnes of wheat including from Russia: Miftah Ismail

Reforms in Budget 2022-23 will please IMF, says Miftah Ismail

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away

Aamir Liaquat's sudden death leaves Twitter in shock

Rupee sustains recovery against US dollar, appreciates 0.37%

PM Shehbaz calls for tapping vast potential of Pak-Iran trade, economic cooperation

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs

President Alvi appoints Ahad Cheema as adviser to PM Shehbaz on establishment

Read more stories