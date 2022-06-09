ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
ASC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.21 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.04%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.42%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.81%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.05%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.48%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.58%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.18%)
TPL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.25%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (6.46%)
TREET 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
TRG 78.72 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.77%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.46%)
WAVES 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 46.4 (1.13%)
BR30 15,081 Increased By 287.8 (1.95%)
KSE100 41,979 Increased By 425.7 (1.02%)
KSE30 16,060 Increased By 183.4 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China exports rebound in May as virus controls ease

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

BEIJING: China’s exports rebounded strongly in May, data showed Thursday, with factories restarting and supply chains untangling as Shanghai slowly emerged from a gruelling lockdown.

The city of 25 million underwent a stuttered lockdown from late March and was then fully sealed off for around two months, as China tightly adheres to a zero-Covid approach to fight the outbreak.

Strict movement restrictions across multiple cities – sometimes over just handfuls of cases – kept consumers at home and battered the economy, dragging retail sales, factory output and export growth to their lowest levels in about two years.

But as restrictions have eased, overseas shipments from the world’s second-biggest economy bounced back 16.9 percent on-year in May, up from 3.9 percent in April, according to customs data released on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected a 7.6 percent spike.

However observers have warned that the rebound could be short-lived.

Yuan recovers from week low as China’s exports rebound

“Extensive disruptions in the Yangtze River Delta in the past couple of months and Beijing’s determination to carry on with its zero-Covid strategy may cause some foreign customers to shift their orders to… neighbouring countries,” Nomura analysts said in a recent note.

Imports rose 4.1 percent last month, according to customs data, also beating expectations.

China’s trade surplus was around $79 billion last month, up from $51 billion in April, the Customs Administration said in a statement.

China export Shanghai

Comments

1000 characters

China exports rebound in May as virus controls ease

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories