150 Sikh pilgrims arrive

LAHORE: As many as 150 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in the provincial metropolis at Wagah Border on Wednesday, to attend the death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Singh.

Senior Officers of Pardhan of Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and official of Evacuee Trust Board welcomed Indian Sikh yatrees.

He said that all kinds of immigration and customs formalities were done at Wagah and later yatrees left for Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal to perform their rituals.

Sikh yatrees will return to their homeland after completing their 10-day visit to Pakistan.

