ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.21%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.05%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 14.8 (0.36%)
BR30 14,837 Increased By 44 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,705 Increased By 152.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,939 Increased By 62.3 (0.39%)
150 Sikh pilgrims arrive

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: As many as 150 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in the provincial metropolis at Wagah Border on Wednesday, to attend the death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Singh.

Senior Officers of Pardhan of Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and official of Evacuee Trust Board welcomed Indian Sikh yatrees.

He said that all kinds of immigration and customs formalities were done at Wagah and later yatrees left for Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal to perform their rituals.

Sikh yatrees will return to their homeland after completing their 10-day visit to Pakistan.

Wagah border Sikh pilgrims Sikh yatrees Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Indian Sikh

