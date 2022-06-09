Citi Foundation, PPAF to host CMA ceremony tomorrow

KARACHI: Citi Foundation and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) are all set to host the 14th Citi Micro-entrepreneurship Award (CMA) ceremony in Islamabad on June 10th. The awards programme is a nationwide recognition of outstanding Pakistani micro-entrepreneurs, who have taken small loans to build businesses that sustain them economically and generate employment in their local communities.

This year 37 micro-entrepreneurs and their loan officers will be competing for the awards in various categories. These entrepreneurs will present their business outcomes to an independent jury that after a rigorous selection process, will shortlist the winners.

The jury consists of 14 members and is represented by technical and non-technical experts from microfinance, academia, government, development, and the corporate sector. The judging round will be followed by two days of extensive training for these budding entrepreneurs before they receive their awards in the ceremony. The CMA ceremony acknowledges and rewards leadership, entrepreneurial skills, and best practices of individual micro-entrepreneurs.

The Awards are presented in the categories of the Most Innovative Microfinance Institution (MFI), Best National Men and Women Entrepreneurs, Best Entrepreneurs in each Region, Most Innovative Entrepreneur, Overcoming Adversity, Young Entrepreneur, and Positive Impact on Community. Special recognition awards are also given to the respective loan officers of the Microfinance Institutions in Pakistan.

This year as well, the ceremony will be attended by a diverse set of individuals representing both the government and private entities to honour the aspiring micro-entrepreneurs of Pakistan.

