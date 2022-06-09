ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.72%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.25%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
TREET 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.6%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,133 Increased By 14.1 (0.34%)
BR30 14,849 Increased By 56.7 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,693 Increased By 139.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,937 Increased By 59.7 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Citi Foundation, PPAF to host CMA ceremony tomorrow

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Citi Foundation and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) are all set to host the 14th Citi Micro-entrepreneurship Award (CMA) ceremony in Islamabad on June 10th. The awards programme is a nationwide recognition of outstanding Pakistani micro-entrepreneurs, who have taken small loans to build businesses that sustain them economically and generate employment in their local communities.

This year 37 micro-entrepreneurs and their loan officers will be competing for the awards in various categories. These entrepreneurs will present their business outcomes to an independent jury that after a rigorous selection process, will shortlist the winners.

The jury consists of 14 members and is represented by technical and non-technical experts from microfinance, academia, government, development, and the corporate sector. The judging round will be followed by two days of extensive training for these budding entrepreneurs before they receive their awards in the ceremony. The CMA ceremony acknowledges and rewards leadership, entrepreneurial skills, and best practices of individual micro-entrepreneurs.

The Awards are presented in the categories of the Most Innovative Microfinance Institution (MFI), Best National Men and Women Entrepreneurs, Best Entrepreneurs in each Region, Most Innovative Entrepreneur, Overcoming Adversity, Young Entrepreneur, and Positive Impact on Community. Special recognition awards are also given to the respective loan officers of the Microfinance Institutions in Pakistan.

This year as well, the ceremony will be attended by a diverse set of individuals representing both the government and private entities to honour the aspiring micro-entrepreneurs of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Citi Foundation PPAF CMA ceremony Pakistani micro entrepreneurs

Comments

1000 characters

Citi Foundation, PPAF to host CMA ceremony tomorrow

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories