ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
AVN 72.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.69%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 16.5 (0.4%)
BR30 14,849 Increased By 56.3 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,712 Increased By 158.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,943 Increased By 66.6 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister opens maternity unit at health facility

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has inaugurated a newly constructed maternity unit at the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) centre in Safoora Goth, Karachi.

Provincial Director General for Health Dr Juman Bahoto, Ms Vanessa Lee of UNICEF and other representatives of WHO and UNICEF were also in attendance at the ceremony.

The MCH facility has been constructed in Safoora Goth in collaboration with UNICEF and WHO. The centre will provide delivery care round the clock and seven days a week and is equipped with two delivery tables, standby warmer, CTG, steamer, suction machine, oxygen concentrator, electric and gas autoclave, and ultrasound machine. The facility also has an ambulance that is equipped with oxygen masks for adults as well as babies.

The MCH will be catering to the needs of two union councils, which means a sizable population of mothers and children will have access to proper healthcare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Sindh Minister for Health maternity unit health facility

Comments

1000 characters

Minister opens maternity unit at health facility

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories