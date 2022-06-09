Minister opens maternity unit at health facility

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has inaugurated a newly constructed maternity unit at the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) centre in Safoora Goth, Karachi.

Provincial Director General for Health Dr Juman Bahoto, Ms Vanessa Lee of UNICEF and other representatives of WHO and UNICEF were also in attendance at the ceremony.

The MCH facility has been constructed in Safoora Goth in collaboration with UNICEF and WHO. The centre will provide delivery care round the clock and seven days a week and is equipped with two delivery tables, standby warmer, CTG, steamer, suction machine, oxygen concentrator, electric and gas autoclave, and ultrasound machine. The facility also has an ambulance that is equipped with oxygen masks for adults as well as babies.

The MCH will be catering to the needs of two union councils, which means a sizable population of mothers and children will have access to proper healthcare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022