ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,115 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,553 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,877 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US consul general visits Millat Tractors Limited

Press Release 09 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: William K Makaneole, US Consul General, Lahore along with Kathleen Gibilisco, Political & Economic Chief visited Millat Tractors Limited (MTL), Lahore on Tuesday. They were received by Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group, and Sohail Bashir Rana, Senior Executive Director.

The honourable guests were briefed about Millat Group history and its role in the development of auto sector vending base in the country. They were informed about the achievement of 94 percent localisation in tractor manufacturing which has been possible through transfer of technology agreement with Massey Ferguson, an AGCO brand, based in USA.

They were informed that MTL has a leading market share in the local industry that represents customers’ trust in the quality of Massey Ferguson tractors produced by Millat and their satisfaction on company’s after sales support through its network of dealers and workshops spread throughout the country.

They were also apprised about MTL’s extended product range comprising of tractors, power generating sets, prime movers, forklift trucks and agri implements.

The guests visited the various manufacturing sections as well as R&D facilities where they were briefed about emissions testing facilities and new tractor models development.

The Consul General was pleased and appreciated the company performance, manufacturing facilities and an extended product range.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

US Consul General Kathleen Gibilisco Millat Tractors Limited AGCO

Comments

1000 characters

US consul general visits Millat Tractors Limited

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories