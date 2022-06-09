US consul general visits Millat Tractors Limited

LAHORE: William K Makaneole, US Consul General, Lahore along with Kathleen Gibilisco, Political & Economic Chief visited Millat Tractors Limited (MTL), Lahore on Tuesday. They were received by Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group, and Sohail Bashir Rana, Senior Executive Director.

The honourable guests were briefed about Millat Group history and its role in the development of auto sector vending base in the country. They were informed about the achievement of 94 percent localisation in tractor manufacturing which has been possible through transfer of technology agreement with Massey Ferguson, an AGCO brand, based in USA.

They were informed that MTL has a leading market share in the local industry that represents customers’ trust in the quality of Massey Ferguson tractors produced by Millat and their satisfaction on company’s after sales support through its network of dealers and workshops spread throughout the country.

They were also apprised about MTL’s extended product range comprising of tractors, power generating sets, prime movers, forklift trucks and agri implements.

The guests visited the various manufacturing sections as well as R&D facilities where they were briefed about emissions testing facilities and new tractor models development.

The Consul General was pleased and appreciated the company performance, manufacturing facilities and an extended product range.

