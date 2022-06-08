Army Chief expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Army Chief made these remarks while chairing the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference.

In his address, the COAS laid special emphasis on "maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu."

“Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfill its responsibilities towards security, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty,” the COAS was quoted as saying.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and response measures.