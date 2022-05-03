Brecorder Logo
COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops at LoC

  • Shares Eid festivities with officers and men
BR Web Desk Updated 03 May, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Eid today with troops in the Dungi area of Kotli along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief offered Eid prayers with troops.

“Special prayers were made for the security, peace, and stability of Pakistan,” the ISPR said. The COAS also shared Eid festivities with officers and men.

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated across country with religious zeal and fervour

Gen Bajwa paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions to peaceful Pakistan.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza received the army chief.

