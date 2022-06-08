ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 71.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
GGGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.7%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
TPLP 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
TREET 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,728 Increased By 69.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,404 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.39%)
KSE30 15,802 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares close higher on boost from mining and energy stocks

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, driven by energy and mining stocks on back of strong commodity prices, while financials extended their fall after a surprise central bank rate hike decision the previous day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.36% higher at 7,121.1, recouping some losses after Tuesday’s 1.5% drop.

Asian stock markets were also trading higher, tracking a rally on Wall Street, but gains were kept in check by worries that aggressive central bank policy tightening would stifle global growth and raise the risks of stagflation.

Energy stocks led the gains on the Australian benchmark index, jumping 4.2% to their highest since February 2020 on strong oil prices ahead of US oil inventories data.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy Group and Santos climb 5.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Miners gained 1.8%, with behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto advancing more than 2% each. “Commodities are an inflation hedge.

So, with metal and commodity prices where they are and the AUD still relatively weak, it is good for Australia,“ said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Financials fell nearly 3% with the so called “big four” banks slipping between 2.04% and 5.7%. Major lenders raised their home loan variable interest rates by 50 basis points per annum, a day after the central bank surprised markets with its hawkish tone.

Tech, financials drag Australian shares lower

Banks have the risk that net interest margins will shrink and competition will continue, followed by a further fall in housing that could lead to bad debt, Jennings said.

In other news, Atlas Arteria surged 16% after fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund acquired a 15% stake in the issued securities of the toll road operator and hinted at a potential takeover attempt.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed almost flat at 11,266.24.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares close higher on boost from mining and energy stocks

Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

FY23: World Bank projects economic slowdown in Pakistan, says growth will be 4%

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Read more stories