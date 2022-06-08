PANAH organises world food safety seminar in GB

ISLAMABAD: An important seminar was organised by PANAH on the occasion of “World Food Safety Day” at Fairyland Resort, Aliabad, Hunza in collaboration with the Provincial Nutrition Focal Person, Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department.

In the seminar, Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary of PANAH, Munawwwar Hussain, Consultant Food Policy Programme and Provincial Nutrition Focal Person, Health Department, Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Abbas gave lectures to female teachers on the benefits of healthy food and the causes of diseases.

The lecture stated that World Food Safety Day is organised every year under the auspices of PANAH like Worldwide. The aim is to draw attention to the dangers of health hazards posed by food, to detect them, to manage them and to improve human health.

The World Diabetes Federation stated in November 2021 that Pakistan ranks third in the world in terms of diabetes. More than 33 million people are living with diabetes in Pakistan, with a sharp increase of 14 million in the last two years only.

Consumption of sugar sweetened beverages is increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other chronic diseases.

A comprehensive approach is needed to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks. There should be a ban on the availability and consumption of sugary drinks in educational institutions, so that a healthy society can be formed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022