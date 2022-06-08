ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Pakistan apprises P-5 envoys on hurtful remarks by BJP leaders

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday apprised P-5 envoys on the derogatory remarks by Indian BJP leaders and urged them to ask New Delhi to take decisive and demonstrable actions against those responsible.

“Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood individually met the Envoys of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council (P-5) in Islamabad on Monday, to apprise them of the derogatory and offensive remarks made by two senior leaders of India’s ruling party BJP, against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)”, Foreign Office said.

Recalling the special responsibility of the P-5 countries regarding the maintenance of international peace and security and upholding of the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the Foreign Secretary called upon them to take cognizance of this abhorrent development, the growing hate speech, and the rising tide of Islamophobia in India.

The Foreign Secretary underscored that the BJP’s perfunctory and token disciplinary action against these individuals will not assuage the hurt they have caused to Muslims worldwide.

Noting the clear and consistent pattern of state-sanctioned persecution of Muslims, the Foreign Secretary added that the failure of the BJP leadership and the Indian government to unequivocally condemn the recent sacrilegious comments was yet another proof of the impunity enjoyed by “Hindutva” zealots.

He stressed that India must be urged to take decisive and demonstrable actions against those responsible. Sohail Mahmood also urged the P-5 envoys that India should also be held accountable for stifling the rights of its religious minorities, especially its Muslim population, and urged to ensure full protection of their fundamental rights and freedoms.

