Road checking drive till 16th: Sindh Excise dept collects Rs50m in two weeks

KARACHI: Following the revenue collection of Rs 50 million during two-week road checking campaign across the province, the Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has decided to extend it till June 16.

Sindh Excise department has so far collected Rs 50 million and checked around 45,963 vehicles during its road checking campaign to nab tax defaulters.

According to details, a total of 45,963 vehicles were checked across the province during road checking campaign and collected revenue from tax defaulting vehicle owners.

Around 12,216 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 14,389 in Hyderabad and 4,747 in Sukkur, while 6,355 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 5,222 in Mirpurkhas and 3,034 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Meanwhile, 2,801 vehicles were seized for various reasons while the documents of 4,167 vehicles were also confiscated during the road checking operation.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicle owners has been extended till June 16.

