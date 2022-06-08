ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
GGL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.4%)
GTECH 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.53%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.22%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.8%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TREET 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.68%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,110 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,659 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,568 Decreased By -8.8 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,849 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Purchase of sodium lights for streets banned

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Capt Muhammad Usman (Retd) has banned new Sodium lights, purchase for Lahore’s street lights system. He also directed to replace all street lights of the city, phase wise, with LED lights to conserve electricity and save the expenditure on repair of existing Sodium street lights.

Commissioner Lahore directed to convert in first phase, nine main roads of Lahore on LED.

He said that by converting 437 lights on nine roads of the city, in first phase, would go to save Rs 8.7 million per year and then total expenditures, replacing all city street lights with LED, and it would be returned within 2.5 years. He said administrator MCL would issue orders for the imposition of ban on purchase of new Sodium light and replacement with Sodium light instead of LED.

He also instructed to make a comprehensive phase wise/year wise plan to convert whole street light system of Lahore, under MCL, on LED.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Commissioner Lahore Capt Muhammad Usman (Retd) sodium lights for streets banned

Comments

1000 characters

Purchase of sodium lights for streets banned

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories