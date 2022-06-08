Purchase of sodium lights for streets banned

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Capt Muhammad Usman (Retd) has banned new Sodium lights, purchase for Lahore’s street lights system. He also directed to replace all street lights of the city, phase wise, with LED lights to conserve electricity and save the expenditure on repair of existing Sodium street lights.

Commissioner Lahore directed to convert in first phase, nine main roads of Lahore on LED.

He said that by converting 437 lights on nine roads of the city, in first phase, would go to save Rs 8.7 million per year and then total expenditures, replacing all city street lights with LED, and it would be returned within 2.5 years. He said administrator MCL would issue orders for the imposition of ban on purchase of new Sodium light and replacement with Sodium light instead of LED.

He also instructed to make a comprehensive phase wise/year wise plan to convert whole street light system of Lahore, under MCL, on LED.

