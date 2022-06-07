ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
Heavy oil payments: Rupee weakens further, hits 203.4 in inter-bank market

  • Currency's woes continue amid reports that import payments are piling on pressure
BR Web Desk 07 Jun, 2022

The rupee weakened further in the inter-bank market, as the local currency depreciated to 203.4 against the US dollar during intra-day trading on Monday.

Reports suggest the rupee was hovering around the 203.4 mark, fall of nearly Rs3.34.

“Oil payments have led to massive outflows, creating pressure on the rupee,” Wajid Rizvi, Head of Strategy and Economy at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

He said the government has been unable to accord external funding agreements with Qatar and the UAE, pertaining to LNG and inflows, respectively, which has dented sentiment as well.

“Rupee is expected to lose further ground, unless funding deals are not secured,” he said.

**This is an intra-day update*

