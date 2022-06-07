ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
AVN 72.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.21%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TPL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.4%)
TPLP 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.83%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,122 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,766 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,618 Increased By 40.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,871 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philippines cuts tariffs for rice, other commodities to fight inflation

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

MANILA: The Philippine said on Tuesday it has extended the time period of an executive order issued last year that lowers the tariff rate for rice imported from suppliers outside Southeast Asia to 35% from 40%-50%, until the end of 2022.

The government is racing to tame inflation and also cut tariff rates on corn, part of efforts to facilitate the entry of more food imports at lower prices.

Most Asian FX weaken, Philippine peso firms on brisk inflation

It also announced the temporary removal of a 7% duty on coal imports, a key fuel in power generation.

inflation Philippine

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines cuts tariffs for rice, other commodities to fight inflation

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

Read more stories