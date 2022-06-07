Maryam hints at big relief packages from Gulf countries

LAHORE: Hinting at 2-3 big relief packages by the Gulf countries to steer country out of crises, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz held the PTI government responsible for soaring inflation, load-shedding and hike in petroleum prices.

“It was the incompetent PTI government, which made a deal with the IMF and put undue burden on the masses”, she said while addressing the fully charged PML-N’s social media, here on Monday.

Slamming the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she alleged Bani Gala had been the “headquarters for corrupt practices” during the PTI government’s tenure. Referring to the alleged audio recording between real estate tycoon and his daughter, she said in this leak, the former first lady had refused to accept a three-carat diamond ring and had instead demanded a five-carat one. She highlighted the allegations of corruption levelled against Farah Khan, a close aide of Bushra Bibi and said she had flown to Dubai back in April instead of facing cases like her.

“This is a little case which is enough to open the eyes of the nation and the world. Everyone should know the extent of bribery that took place (under Imran Khan’s nose) for each job placement, appointment, or transfer in Punjab”, Maryam said, adding: “The PTI failed to deliver in last four years and the country was about to default and the foreign exchange reserves were empty because of Imran Khan’s ineffective economic policies”.

Maryam blamed the previous government for playing havoc with every sector, Pakistan was at a point where the PML-N was not concerned with politics but was worried about saving the country. She said we had to take tough decisions to save the country.

“It was blessing that there was Shehbaz Sharif in the reign of power who along with his team working day and night to steer the country out of prevailing crises”, she said.

Maryam further said that electricity load-shedding in the country was happening due to the circular debt, which had reached Rs 2.4 trillion but the PML-N team would soon overcome this issue.

About PTI’s Azadi March towards Islamabad on May 24-25, Maryam said that the federal capital was attacked. “Is there any government who had attacked and burned Islamabad in the name of love for Pakistan”, she questioned.

She further alleged that the previous government harmed Pakistan’s ties with its close friends.

She admitted the party could not focus on the power of social media, however, it is going to launch a separate team for each online platform. She expressed optimism that the country would come out of prevailing situation and the people would get more relief in coming days.

