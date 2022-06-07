Sheikh Rashid’s election forecast

Veteran politician Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has predicted that the nation will be going to the polls anytime soon. How soon? In this regard, Sheikh Rashid has dropped a broad but very important hint by asking people to have a look on the voter lists to ascertain their names in rolls by June 19, 2022. He too would be contesting the election although he had said “it’s going to be my election of my political career” in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

The upcoming general election appears to be his last election given his old age in particular. Let me make another point in this regard: In a way, this Kashmiri sheikh seems to have rivalled the most prominent sheikhs from other side of Kashmir, the late Sheikh Abdullah, his son Farooq and grandson Omar in terms of shrewdness, perseverance and astuteness. Sheikh Rashid often speak with conviction, in fact genuine conviction. Sheikh Rashid sahib, I wish you sound health and happiness.

Wahid Baseer (Karachi)

