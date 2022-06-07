‘Free Hepatitis Jail’ drive launched

LAHORE: With a view to check spread of hepatitis in the jails of Punjab, Sarwar Foundation announced the launch of a “Free Hepatitis Jail” drive under which prison staff and officers will be tested for hepatitis along with the prisoners and those suffering from hepatitis will be treated free of cost.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, who is chairperson of the foundation, told media on Monday that they are working on the eradication of hepatitis since 2018. In this regard, besides Punjab, we also have free campus in Baluchistan and Azad Kashmir.

