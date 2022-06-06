ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
ASL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.79%)
AVN 73.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.98%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.81%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
PRL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PTC 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
SNGP 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.05%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.51%)
TREET 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.85%)
UNITY 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.88%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BR100 4,109 Increased By 42.3 (1.04%)
BR30 14,743 Increased By 204.6 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,546 Increased By 231.5 (0.56%)
KSE30 15,848 Increased By 114.5 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may test resistance zone of $122.25-$122.42

Reuters 06 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance zone of $122.25-$122.42 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $123.91.

The zone triggered a correction, which is classified as a pullback towards an inverted head-and-shoulders.

The pullback is expected to end above a support at $118.87.

The pattern suggests a target of $123.91, which is yet to be reached.

The high of $128.28 is likely to be revisited once oil climbs to $123.91.

A break below $118.87 may cause a fall to $117.35. On the daily chart, oil looks steady above a rising trendline. The intact trendline suggests a healthy uptrend which is expected to extend towards $129.17.

Brent oil may test resistance at $118.87

A common gap forming between May 31 and June 1 has been almost covered.

It indicates a steady uptrend as well. A break below $118.03 could cause a fall to $113.05.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may test resistance zone of $122.25-$122.42

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee crosses 199 against US dollar again

FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

Gold inches higher as US Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Read more stories