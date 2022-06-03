ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
ASL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.22%)
AVN 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.73%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FNEL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.78%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.92%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.34%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.44%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.33%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.64%)
PRL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
PTC 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.7%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2%)
TREET 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.16%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.42%)
UNITY 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
WAVES 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,135 Decreased By -47.1 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,862 Decreased By -301.6 (-1.99%)
KSE100 41,817 Decreased By -421 (-1%)
KSE30 15,942 Decreased By -166.3 (-1.03%)
Brent oil may test resistance at $118.87

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $118.87 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain to $120.38.

The contract has pierced above a lower resistance at $117.35. It is pulling back towards this level.

Upon the completion of the pullback, it may resume its rise towards $118.87. A break below $117.35 may open the way towards $115.48.

The pattern from the Wednesday low of $115.40 will be classified as an inverted head-and-shoulders, if oil falls to $115.48. On the daily chart, oil looks steady above a rising trendline.

Brent oil may edge up to $117.78

The uptrend remains intact. A common gap forming between May 31 and June 1 may be covered soon.

Only a break below $113.05 could confirm a reversal of the uptrend.

