ANL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
ASL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.95%)
AVN 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
FNEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.06%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
MLCF 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.08%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.32%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.55%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.87%)
UNITY 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
BR100 4,111 Increased By 44.4 (1.09%)
BR30 14,755 Increased By 216.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,533 Increased By 218.3 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,841 Increased By 107.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hit $120 as Saudi July price rise eclipses OPEC+ deal

Reuters Updated 06 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Oil prices hit $120 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July and amid doubts that an increased OPEC+ monthly output target will help ease tight supply.

Brent crude firmed 32 cents, or 0.3%, to $120.04 a barrel at 0858 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.3%, at $119.27 a barrel after hitting a three-month high of $120.99.

Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium, the highest since May, when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia.

The price increase followed a decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output for July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50% more than previously planned.

The increased target was spread across all OPEC+ members, however, many of which have little room to increase output and which include Russia, which faces Western sanctions.

“With only a handful of OPEC+ participants with spare capacity, we expect the increase in OPEC+ output to be about 160,000 barrels per day in July and 170,000 bpd in August,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

Brent oil may test resistance at $118.87

On Monday, Citibank and Barclays raised their price forecasts for 2022 and 2023, saying they expected Russian output and exports to fall by around 1-1.5 million bpd by end-2022.

Separately, Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol could begin shipping small volumes of Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil

