PTI rejects PM’s offer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of a ‘grand dialogue’ between all stakeholders over vital sectors of economy, saying “there will be no talks with an imported government which has no legitimacy”.

Briefing journalists after a meeting of PTI’s core committee chaired by party chairman Imran Khan which took place at Bani Gala, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that there is no point of holding talks with what he called ‘an illegitimate government’ on any issue including economy. “Why this ‘ported government’s so helpless. If our agreements with IMF (International Monetary Fund) were not good, why you don’t hold talks with IMF, as staff level talks are yet to take place,” he questioned.

Qureshi, who is also a former foreign minister also criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his “mysterious silence” over the ongoing peace talks with outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), saying he used to criticize Imran Khan-led administration but why he is acting as a silent spectator now.

“Bilawal should break the silence if he is brave enough, as his government had acknowledged it was negotiating a peace deal with the outlawed TTP,” he added.

To a question about the recent amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Election laws, he said NAB amendments are ‘NRO-II’ as they are meant to give a clean chit to a few individuals in corruption cases, which the PTI had refused.

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

“Through amendments in NAB, the bureau has been completely made redundant and NAB is now a subordinate body of Punjab Anti-Corruption Department,” he claimed.

He said that the PTI would certainly participate in by-elections being held in Punjab, but no member of PTI would appear before the speaker of ‘dysfunctional’ National Assembly for verification of their resignations on June 07.

Qureshi warned the government of strong resistance if it arrests Imran Khan, saying the interior minister wants to arrest Imran Khan but he must remember there will be a strong reaction which he could not afford.

“I would like to tell Rana Sana that any attempt to arrest Khan will be a big blunder on part of his government as we’ll not stay silent on our leader’s arrest,” he warned.

He asked PTI workers to finalise planning for giving a peaceful reaction if the government opts to arrest Imran Khan, adding any attempt to arrest him would have serious repercussions.

He said that PTI’s core committee reviewed the economic and political situation of the country and expressed serious concerns over deteriorating situation of the country’s economy due to incompetence of the imported regime.

“Rs60 per litre was increased on petrol and diesel. A massive hike was also made on prices of electricity and gas. Just after an ‘experienced government’ comes into power, there is a shortage of flour in the country. 20-kilogram flour sack is now being sold at Rs1,600 in Punjab,” he regretted.

He said that inflation rate has reached 25% to 30% and another wave of inflation is likely to hit the country due to recent steps taken by the incumbent regime.

“The economic certainty possesses importance in the national security. We’d reduced petrol and electricity prices despite pressure from IMF. We’d contacted Russia for getting cheap oil and wheat, but this regime is wilfully avoiding talks with Russia that purpose,” he added.

He also announced to file cases against the police officials who were involved in torturing and tear-gassing the protestors on May 25 during PTI’s ‘long march’.

He alleged that Punjab’s inspector general (IG) and chief secretary played roles in ‘police torture’ against the PTI protestors, and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi should summon the senior officers for questioning their actions.

“Women lawmakers had also been tortured on May 25. Women and innocent children were also subjected to torture. PTI core committee decides to organise a protest demonstration of those women who had been tortured on May 25,” he added.

Qureshi said that overseas Pakistanis will also be asked to stage protests after the incumbent government deprived them of the right to vote. He criticised that some TV channels were misguiding the nation by twisting the facts, adding no member of PTI will attend any talk show of Samaa TV as we’re boycotting the channel for its malicious anti-PTI campaign.

Qureshi said that some constituencies have been divided in new delimitations by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the orders of some people which his party will challenge.

