PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

Recorder Report Updated 06 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Automotive manufacturers have expressed serious concern over a new mechanism introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for import of goods and termed it a huge risk for the auto industry that may lead to shutdown of production of all major original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

In a letter to Murtaza Syed Acting Governor SBP, Abdul Waheed Khan Director General Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) requested the SBP for timely approval of CKD imports to ensure the continued production.

SBP’s through EPD circular No. 09 of 2022 has introduced a mechanism for prior approval from SBP for import of a number of goods for issuance/ enhancement/ amendment for letter of credit, registration/ amendment of contract, making advance payment, and authorizing transactions on open account or collections basis.

The condition of prior approval from SBP is also applicable for all import transactions under HS Code 8703 (category CKD of motor vehicles).

The SBP’s new directives have created unrest among the local auto industry, which has approached the Murtaza Syed Acting Governor SBP to inform him how the new mechanism can damage the local auto industry.

According to the PAMA letter, this abrupt procedural requirement has created hurdles in the import of CKD of automobiles and all major auto sector imports have been disrupted.

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

“The delay in processing approvals for CKD import transactions will lead to production shutdown for all major OEMs in the next week, which will disrupt the entire supply chain including local vendors, dealers, support entities and consequently lead to unemployment of daily wage staff and contract staff of the entire industry,” DG PAMA warned.

Moreover, he mentioned that the delay in foreign payments gives an adverse impression to foreign suppliers and creates a huge business risk for beneficiaries for exporting goods to Pakistan, which will adversely impact the auto sector in the long term.

PAMA pointed out that the weekly foreign payments for import of 8703 CKD are insignificant in relation to Pakistan’s overall weekly foreign payments. This measure apparently seems to have delayed weekly foreign payment of maximum $25 million; however, any further delay may result in loss to the economy of approximately maximum $80 million and loss to national exchequer of around $30 million on a weekly basis along with creating unemployment.

The automotive manufacturers have requested SBP for timely approval of CKD imports for the auto industry so that they can avoid the impending plant shutdowns to protect the employment of the industry and restore the foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Khan Jun 06, 2022 09:08am
SBP has take the right step through its EPD circular mentioned in this news. Use of advance payment and personal account shouldn't be allowed at any cost. PAMA is making drama out of a correct act by SBP.
Adeel Jun 06, 2022 10:12am
It is suggested to also incorporate the full form of the CKD abbreviation in the article.
Mian Shoaib Ahmed Jun 06, 2022 10:59am
SBP did the right thing . Import of CKD , SKD kits must have to ban . As these OEMs doing exploitation of the end user from decades and did nothing to localise parts costed billions of dollars outflow to the national exchequer . It’s time now to stop this practice for good . Stay steady against this car assemblers mafia .
