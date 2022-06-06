Three industrial units opened in KP’s Ghazi Economic Zone

PESHAWAR: Three industrial units have been inaugurated in the newly established Ghazi Economic Zone (GEZ) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two pharmaceutical units and one packaging unit were inaugurated by the Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Industries and Investment, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher, the other day.

Chief Executive Officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Commercial Officer Adil Salahuddin and industrialists and businessmen were present at the ceremony.

On the occasion, industrialists and businessmen acknowledged and appreciated the role of KP-EZDMC in the fast-track development of infrastructure at the economic zone.

The newly inaugurated units are Zisco and Doaba (pharmaceutical) and Artline (packaging). These industrial projects worth Rs 500 million will generate more than 200 direct and 800 indirect employment opportunities upon commercial production.

Briefing SACM Abdul Karim, the zone’s manager said that out of 70 industrial plots, 55 have already been allotted and 70 percent of the civil work has been completed.

The swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by the KP-EZDMC is turning GEZ into a hub of industrial development and an ideal vantage point for investors due to its proximity with Punjab, according to analysts.

The zone is expected to create ample employment opportunities for the local population, giving rise to hopes of economic and social prosperity.

SACM Abdul Karim also visited the Hattar Special Economic Zone and attended the energisation ceremony of the Raqam International Packaging Ltd project, which involves a Foreign Direct Investment of $20 million.

The Raqam International Packaging Ltd has become operational through the double circuit 11 kV lines dedicated to the Hattar SEZ. Moreover, a 132 kV grid station is expected to be operational in the next two to three months.

With an investment of $20 million, the Raqam International has been established over 7.5 acres and is expected to generate 300 direct and 900 indirect employment opportunities upon full production.

With on- and off-site printing facilities Raqam International is set to introduce holographic printing technology to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa market.

Currently 45 industrial units are under construction at the Hattar Special Economic Zone. The zone is fast emerging as a hub of industrial development in the province, analysts say.

