Edibles become costlier amid increased fuel prices

PESHAWAR: A steep increase in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the local market after another massive increase in prices of petroleum products.

A weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder in the local market here on Sunday revealed the prices of live chicken/meat, cow meat, pulses, vegetable, fruits, flour, sugar, fresh and packed milk and others have touched a new peak.

According to a survey, one kilogramme live chicken/meat was being sold at Rs291 in the local market whereas beef was available at Rs600-650 and Rs700 per kg.

Milk sellers have increased prices of fresh milk as low fat milk was available at Rs 130-140 and high fat milk at Rs150-160 per litre. The milk sellers said the prices would further go up as another record increase in fuel prices. Similarly, it was noticed from Rs5-10 per litre increase also registered in prices of dry-milk powders and pack-milk of various brands and quality in the local market.

Buyers complained about rising prices, saying that commodities are completely out of purchasing power. Traders and shopkeepers expressed fear prices would go further up in coming days.

The survey noticed prices of cooking oil and ghee of different brands and qualities also further increased from Rs5-10 per litre/kg in the local market. Similarly, the survey observed the prices of vegetables have touched new heights in the open market.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs60-80 per kilogramme, ginger at Rs450 per kg, and garlic was available at Rs 150-200 per kg and Rs250 per kg. However, the price of onion has increased at Rs80 from Rs60 per kg, showing an increase of Rs20 per kg. Cucumber is being sold at Rs50/60- per kg, green-chili at Rs 120-150 per kg, lemon at Rs 150-200 per kg.

Peas are being sold at Rs250 per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs120-140 per kg, French beans at Rs 200 per kg, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs100 per kg, arvi at Rs120-140 per kg, red potatoes at Rs80 per kg, white potatoes at Rs60 per kg, lady finger at Rs100 per kg, tinda Rs80, tori Rs100 per kg, long gourd at Rs 80 per kg, spinach was available Rs15-20 per bundle, ,cabbage at Rs100, and cauliflower at Rs120 per kg.

The survey revealed that the prices of food grains (pulses) remained on high-side in the local market. It was witnessed that one-kilogramme good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs180-190 while tota rice was being sold at Rs120-140 per kilogramme. Dal mash priced at Rs 300-350 per kg, white chana (big size) at Rs400 while small-size white chana at Rs300 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs300 per kg, dal chana at Rs250 per kilogramme, dal chilka (black) at Rs260 per kg, dal chilka (Green) at Rs220 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs220 per kilogramme, gram flour (baisen) at Rs160-180 per kilogramme, and moong was available at Rs220-240 per kg, it was noted.

Despite the stabilizing prices of sugar and maida (fine flour) in the local market, confectionery items are still sky-rocketed as bakers charged self-imposed, citing the prices have increased owing to escalating rates of Maida, ghee, and other confectionery use materials, the survey noted.

Fruit prices have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey observed. Bananas were being sold at Rs 100-120 per dozen, Iranian apples are available at Rs 300-400/- per kg, Afghanistan imported apples are being sold at Rs300 per kilogramme, while locally produced green-coloured apples (Quetta) are being available at Rs250 per kg.

Melons are being sold within range of Rs60-80 per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs80 per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300 per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250, green-coloured mango at Rs150 per kg and other Rs 200 per kg.

