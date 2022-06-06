NITB implements ‘E-Office’ in all ministries of federal govt

ISLAMABAD: National Information Technology Board (NITB) has successfully achieved a major milestone in implementing the Electronic Filing System (E-Office) in all 40 ministries/divisions of the Federal Government.

NITB specialises in key automation, design, development, and implementation of robust IT technologies to promote the e-governance culture in the federal government.

This major task was given to the Acting Executive Director NITB Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi, who has not only deployed new solutions within given time but also organized multiple full day capacity building training programmes for the E-Office users of all Federal Ministries/Divisions said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The E-Office has not only saved millions of rupees from the national exchequer but also a major step towards less paper environment.

In second phase, NITB will begin implementation of E-Office in multiple departments of federal ministries.

The robust e-Cabinet Portal is yet another success under the current leadership of Ministry of IT & Telecom and NITB which transformed paper-based cabinet meeting procedures to completely paper less environment through a secure digital system.

It has saved approximately 70 million rupees since its recent use.

After successful usage of E-Cabinet portal in the Federation, provincial governments of Balochistan and Sindh had also requested the same solution from NITB for their respective cabinets.

NITB aims to complete its roll out in Sindh and Balochistan by the August, 2022.