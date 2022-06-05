ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Seven terrorists killed in two separate IBOs: ISPR

  • Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk 05 Jun, 2022

Security forces on Sunday killed seven terrorists in two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

The security forces conducted the operations on the reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“During intense exchange of fire, seven terrorists got killed; five in Jani Khel and two terrorists in the North Waziristan district. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the statement said.

Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan check-post attack

The statement noted that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

The locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the region.

The ISPR said that operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue, adding that militants will not be allowed to sabotage the peace and stability of the country.

