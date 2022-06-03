ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Pakistan

Pak Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan check-post attack

BR Web Desk 03 Jun, 2022

A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom following an attack on a military post by terrorists in the general area of Mangrotai North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

"Our troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Imran Khan, 30, resident of Jafarabad having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, it said.

“Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the statement added.

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast: ISPR

The development comes a day after a soldier was martyred in an attack on an army check post in Datta Khel, North Waziristan.

Lauding the sacrifices of the brave soldiers, it said the Pakistan Army is "determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism".

Nearly two weeks ago, a soldier was martyred when an army convoy was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the neighbourhood of Makeen, South Waziristan district.

In the same month, six people, including three soldiers and as many children, were martyred in a suicide blast in the vicinity of Miranshah, North Waziristan.

