League of their own: 14-time winners in sport

AFP 05 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Rafael Nadal on Sunday aims to win a 14th French Open title when he faces Casper Ruud in the final.

Zverev concerned injury ‘very serious’ after French Open exit

Here, AFP Sport takes a look at an elite group of other athletes with 14 or more titles in the same event:

Phil Taylor

– Phil “The Power” Taylor is the undisputed greatest darts player in history with a record 16 world titles. He won the first of those in 1990 before sweeping to eight in a row between 1995 and 2002. Taylor has been instrumental in transforming darts into the force it is today. The Englishman retired from the sport after losing the 2018 final to Rob Cross.

Giacomo Agostini

– The motorcycling legend won a staggering 15 world titles, including eight in the top-class 500cc. His other seven came in the now-defunct 350cc class. The Italian won all of his world championships in a nine-year span, doubling up in 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972. Agostini sits atop the all-time list of world champions, two clear of Spaniard Angel Nieto. His total of 122 race wins is also a record.

Trevor Brazile

– The 45-year-old rodeo performer has won a record 26 PRCA world titles, including 14 All-Around Cowboy crowns. That tally is double the previous record set by Ty Murray in 1998. Five years ago, he said that he “wants to be remembered as a great cowboy”. The last of his PRCA successes came in 2020.

Rafael Nadal Phil Taylor Giacomo Agostini Trevor Brazile

