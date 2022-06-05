PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has called for an emergency plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within the next 24 hours.

The premier took stock of the entire situation, in detail, during a five-hour-long meeting, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said in a statement.

He was given a briefing on the obstacles in the provision of electricity to domestic and commercial consumers.

PM irked by power load-shedding

Prime Minister Shehbaz tasked a committee comprising Minister for Energy, Petroleum, and Finance to present an actionable plan pronto.

He also pledged that effective implementation of the plan to gradually reduce load-shedding would be ensured.

He directed the concerned ministers to develop a balance between domestic and industrial consumption.

He directed that the plan should ensure a visible decrease in electricity load-shedding for the people of Pakistan.

