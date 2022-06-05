EU urged to initiate on-budget projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed its desire to the European Union (EU) for initiating on-budget projects with greater involvement of the government.

The message was conveyed by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ayaz Sadiq, during a meeting with Thomas Seiler, Charge d’Affaires of the European Union (EU) Delegation.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. The minister appreciated the support of the EU in providing economic assistance for the development projects in Rural Development, Natural Resource Management, Education and Human Resource Development and giving GSP+ status to Pakistan.

Thomas also acknowledged the economic potential of Pakistan and appreciated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan for working in greater collaboration with the EU.

The minister further appreciated the adoption of Multi-Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2017 for Pakistan amounting 265 million euros including development cooperation in areas of green inclusive growth, human capital, governance and support measures.

The importance of peace and security in Afghanistan for stability in Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting.

The minister stressed that engagement on this matter is the need of the hour owing that the spill over is too dangerous for the overall development of the country.

He further expressed the need to extend the areas of cooperation and assistance in new avenues especially in newly-merged districts of the FATA to ensure equal participation in inclusive growth of Pakistan.

He also proposed cooperation in sectors of human resource development through initiatives in education and skills development along with strengthening SMEs.

The minister further conveyed his desire to the EU to initiate on-budget projects with greater involvement of the government of Pakistan.

