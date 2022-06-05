ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Argentina’s 2022/23 wheat planting area

Reuters 05 Jun, 2022

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares seen in the previous forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday.

Lack of moisture in the ground in northern Argentina and no rains seen in short term forecasts are the reasons for the 100,000 hectare cut, said the exchange, which previously said high fertilizer prices and rising input costs are having negative effects on the new wheat season.

For the 2021/22 cycle, Argentina’s soybean production is estimated at 43.3 million tonnes, from the 42 million tonnes previously estimated, according to the BdeC’s weekly grains report.

