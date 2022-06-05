FPCCI team calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the concerns of people associated with the cotton industry on sales tax on cotton seeds would be conveyed to the concerned circles. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi here on Saturday.

The Governor further said that the government was aware of the problems of the business community and all possible resources would be utilized to solve them. “The role of business community is very important for the economic development and stability of the country. It is the responsibility of the government to provide conducive environment for business,” he added.

He averred that the PML-N government has always encouraged the business community, adding that there was no doubt that the business community always played a vital role in serving the people in every difficult time, whether it was earthquake or corona pandemic.

“The PML-N in its previous tenure had played an important role in the promotion of solar energy due to which the net metering policy promoted solar technology. The government’s decision to abolish sales tax on solar panels was a welcome step. However, technical education’s linkage with the industry was the need of the hour,” he said.

During the meeting the delegation informed the Governor about the problems facing the business community and suggestions for their solution. Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI Regional Chairman Nadeem Qureshi said that the decision to abolish sales tax for the promotion of green energy should be implemented and the Governor should play his role in it. “Industrial package should also be given like construction package,” he added.

