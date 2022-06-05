ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI team calls on Punjab governor

Recorder Report 05 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the concerns of people associated with the cotton industry on sales tax on cotton seeds would be conveyed to the concerned circles. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi here on Saturday.

The Governor further said that the government was aware of the problems of the business community and all possible resources would be utilized to solve them. “The role of business community is very important for the economic development and stability of the country. It is the responsibility of the government to provide conducive environment for business,” he added.

He averred that the PML-N government has always encouraged the business community, adding that there was no doubt that the business community always played a vital role in serving the people in every difficult time, whether it was earthquake or corona pandemic.

“The PML-N in its previous tenure had played an important role in the promotion of solar energy due to which the net metering policy promoted solar technology. The government’s decision to abolish sales tax on solar panels was a welcome step. However, technical education’s linkage with the industry was the need of the hour,” he said.

During the meeting the delegation informed the Governor about the problems facing the business community and suggestions for their solution. Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI Regional Chairman Nadeem Qureshi said that the decision to abolish sales tax for the promotion of green energy should be implemented and the Governor should play his role in it. “Industrial package should also be given like construction package,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI PMLN corona pandemic Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi solar technology

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI team calls on Punjab governor

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories